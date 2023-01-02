Ron Rivera Again Clarifies What He Meant At Press Conference

BALTIMORE, MD - AUGUST 27: Head coach Ron Rivera of the Washington Commanders looks on during the first half of a preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on August 27, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Washington's Ron Rivera received a ton of blowback for not knowing that his team could be eliminated from playoff contention on Sunday.

And the following day, he attempted clean up what he said after the loss. Telling reporters (via NBCS' Pete Hailey):

I know I made a little bit of a gaffe yesterday... but to be honest with you, I never thought that we would lose. I was anticipating winning and I was anticipating our game getting flexed to 8:30.

Fans weren't buying it on social media.

"This makes it way worse," a user replied.

"Lol. Literally looked right past Cleveland to Dallas. What a joke. That answer is worse than the first one yesterday," another laughed.

"He keeps making it worse lol I feel like he is actively trying to get fired," another commented.

"What made him so confident?" another asked.

"This is not it Ron."

With the Packers win in the early evening window the Commanders were officially eliminated over