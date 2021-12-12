Ron Rivera Announces Decision On Washington Quarterback

The Spun

Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera.LANDOVER, MD - OCTOBER 25: Head coach Ron Rivera of the Washington Football Team reacts after a touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys during the first half at FedExField on October 25, 2020 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

The Washington Football Team won’t be making a change at quarterback if Taylor Heinicke is healthy to play next week.

Washington lost to Dallas on Sunday, losing Heinicke to an injury. He was replaced by Kyle Allen, who played well in backup duty.

But while Allen showed some promise behind center on Sunday afternoon, he won’t be getting the starting nod moving forward.

Rivera announced following the game that Heinicke is still his starting quarterback.

“If he’s healthy, he’s our starter,” Rivera said.

Washington dropped to 6-7 on the season with Sunday’s loss to Dallas, who improved to 9-4 on the season with the win.

While the division might be out of reach for Washington, the Football Team can still make a push for a Wild Card spot.

