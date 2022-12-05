Ron Rivera Announces His Decision On Carson Wentz

ASHBURN, VA - JUNE 08: Head coach Ron Rivera of the Washington Commanders looks on during the organized team activity at INOVA Sports Performance Center on June 8, 2022 in Ashburn, Virginia. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

It's not sounding like Ron Rivera is ready to turn over the keys to Carson Wentz anytime soon.

Following the Commanders' 20-20 tie with New York in Week 13, Rivera was asked if the thought of inserting Wentz back into the lineup after the bye week.

"Not necessarily," the Washington coach said. "I feel comfortable with Taylor and when Carson is activated he will be the primary backup."

After trading for Wentz this offseason, the former Colt hasn't seen the field since fracturing his finger in Oct. 13's 12-7 win over the Bears.

Washington placed him on the injured reserve the following week, giving former XFL backup Taylor Heinicke another shot at playing QB and winning the locker room over.

Heinicke has played admirably since stepping in, mostly picking up where he left off last season; completing 62% of his passes and throwing for 1,444 yards and nine touchdowns to five picks.

The Commanders face the Giants once again after the bye week as they try to fight their way out of the cellar of the NFC East.