Ron Rivera Announces Likely Decision On Chase Young

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JANUARY 03: Defensive end Chase Young #99 of the Washington Football Team reacts after winning 20-14 over the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on January 03, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

After winning Rookie of the Year and Pro Bowl honors as a rookie, Chase Young saw his sophomore NFL season end prematurely due to an ACL tear.

So how are things looking for the Washington Commanders' star pass rusher heading into 2022? Unfortunately, not as good as fans probably want him to be.

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Commanders head coach Ron Rivera said that Young will likely start the season on the PUP list. Rivera said that the team will "see where things go from there."

It's been eight months since Young suffered his ACL tear. Injuries like that can take anywhere from nine months to over a year depending on the severity.

Washington made Chase Young the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft and promptly justified that selection with a superb rookie year. He had 44 tackles, 7.5 sacks, 10 tackles for loss, four forced fumbles and 12 QB hits in 15 games.

But Young had a bit of a sophomore slump through the first nine games of 2021. Then disaster struck in November when he suffered his ACL tear.

Young finished the season with 26 tackles, 1.5 sacks and two forced fumbles in nine games before his injury. He'll need to bounce back in a big way this year.

Will Chase Young be healthy enough to start the 2022 season?