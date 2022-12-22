Ron Rivera Announces Team's Decision On Chase Young

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 05: Head coach Ron Rivera of the Washington Football Team looks on during warmups before a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on December 05, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Washington Football Team defeated the Raiders 17-15. (Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images)

The status of star pass rusher Chase Young has been a point of contention for the Washington Commanders all season. With just three games to play as the Commanders try to make their playoff push, head coach Ron Rivera has made his decision on Young for Saturday's crucial game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, Rivera announced that Young will make his 2022 season debut on Saturday against the 49ers. It will be his first NFL game since tearing his ACL 13 months ago against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Prior to his injury, Young was emerging as one of the top young pass rushers in the game. He won Rookie of the Year and Pro Bowl honors in 2020 after recording 7.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, 10 tackles for loss and four passes defended.

Last year Young was slightly less prolific in the nine games he did manage to play. He had 1.5 sacks but two forced fumbles and four QB hits before suffering his injury against the Bucs.

This late in the season and after so many months out of football, it's hard to envision Chase Young having a huge impact on Washington's remaining games.

But at the very least, these last few games will help Young to regain his footing ahead of the offseason.

Are the Commanders making the right move in letting Young play these final three games?