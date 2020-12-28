Ron Rivera Announces Update On WR Terry McLaurin

Ron Rivera has offered another injury update on the Washington Football Team’s top wideout Terry McLaurin. The injury is apparently more serious than originally thought.

Rivera told reporters that McLaurin has suffered a high ankle sprain and is currently in a walking boot. While the star wide receiver is continuing to get treatments for the injury, Washington has no official timeline on when McLaurin will make his return.

The sprain occurred during Washington’s 20-15 loss to the Seahawks last week, per Rivera.

ESPN NFL nation reporter John Keim released the information on Monday morning.

Rivera said Terry McLaurin has a high ankle sprain; in a walking boot. Obviously getting treatments. Usually those kind of sprains can last a while. Haven't been told the severity of the sprain… McLaurin has had an ankle issue, but Rivera said it stemmed from catch vs. Seattle — John Keim (@john_keim) December 28, 2020

In just his second year out of Ohio State, Terry McLaurin has emerged as the top receiver option in Washington.

Despite playing with three different quarterbacks this season, McLaurin has still managed to find NFL success. The former Buckeye nearly doubles the next highest receiver for the WFT in yards this season with 1,078 (TE Logan Thomas in second with 633).

2020 was McLaurin’s first 1,000-yard season after narrowly missing that mark in his rookie season with 918.

The injury bug has struck Washington at the worst possible time.

Quarterback Alex Smith is currently nursing a calf injury that’s kept him off the field for the past couple weeks. After a disappointing performance last night, backup Dwayne Haskins was benched for the second time this season. Rivera announced that third stringer Taylor Heinicke will start next week if Smith is unable to go.

Potentially without Terry McLaurin and Alex Smith, Washington will have a tough matchup against the Eagles in its final game of the season.

After missing their chance to clinch the NFC East on Sunday vs. the Panthers, the WFT will have just one last chance to claim a playoff spot.

Washington will face off against Philadelphia on Sunday night.