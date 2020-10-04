Look: Ron Rivera Got Awesome Surprise Before Sunday’s Game

The Washington Football Team surprised head coach Ron Rivera before Sunday afternoon’s game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Rivera, who is coaching this season despite battling cancer, was surprised with some fan cutouts in the stands.

Washington Post reporter Nicki Jhabvala notes that the NFC East franchise surprised Rivera with 400-plus fan cutouts of his friends, family members, former players, former coaches and even his dogs.

Rivera now has his own fan section at FedEx Field. That’s pretty cool.

The Washington Football Team head coach posed in front of his section on Sunday morning before this afternoon’s game.

The Washington Football Team surprised Ron Rivera with this before today’s game — his own corner of fans, including his dogs. pic.twitter.com/Cs1mkb3IZc — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 4, 2020

The team also helped donate more than $30,000 to the American Cancer Society. Both the team and the people featured in the cutouts made donations.

When @CoachRiv2 and @NFL2Ucla surprised Ron with 400+ cutouts of his friends, family, former players and coaches/staffers he’s worked with. The team’s charitable foundation donated $49 a cutout to the American Cancer Society. Participants also donated directly. The total: $30K+ pic.twitter.com/UKQ922jFx7 — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 4, 2020

Well done, everyone.

The Washington Football Team is off to a 1-2 start to the 2020 regular season. Washington opened the season with a win over the Philadelphia Eagles, making a big comeback in the second half. Rivera’s team has since lost back-to-back games, though.

Washington is set to take on local rival Baltimore on Sunday afternoon. The Washington Football Team and the Ravens are scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. E.T. The game will be televised on local CBS stations.