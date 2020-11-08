The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Ron Rivera Announces Decision On Washington’s Starting Quarterback

Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera.LANDOVER, MD - OCTOBER 25: Head coach Ron Rivera of the Washington Football Team reacts after a touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys during the first half at FedExField on October 25, 2020 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera has already announced a decision on next week’s starting quarterback.

The Football Team lost to the New York Giants on Sunday afternoon. Alex Smith replaced an injured Kyle Allen, who suffered a gruesome leg injury. It did not look good.

Smith, who’s recovered from his own serious leg injury, had some cool moments. However, he threw multiple crushing interceptions, including one that sealed the loss. Many Washington Football Team fans are ready for Dwayne Haskins to return.

That won’t be happening, though.

Rivera announced following the loss that Smith will be the starter next week against the Detroit Lions. Haskins will be the backup.

Rivera said earlier this week that he has not given up by Haskins. However, he’s clearly not ready to give him another shot.

“It’s funny, I benched the guy and it’s like everybody thinks his career is over here in Washington. It’s not. There’s potential, there’s opportunity. The kid has an NFL arm, it’s just a matter of him developing,” Rivera said on The Rich Eisen Show, via NBC Sports Washington.

Washington and Detroit are scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. E.T. next weekend. The game will be televised on FOX.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.