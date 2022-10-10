Ron Rivera Gives 1-Word Reason For Being In Last Place

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 05: Head coach Ron Rivera of the Washington Football Team looks on during warmups before a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on December 05, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Washington Football Team defeated the Raiders 17-15. (Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images)

At 1-4 on the season, the Washington Commanders are already three games back from every other team in the NFC East. Head coach Ron Rivera has a pretty good idea why.

Speaking to the media on Monday, Rivera was asked why the other three NFC East teams are doing better than the Commanders through the first five games. Rivera had just one word in response: "Quarterback."

Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz has struggled mightily through these first five games. His interceptions and times sacked marks rank among the worst in the league.

But Rivera quickly clarified that he doesn't have any ill will towards Wentz. He merely believes that the Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants have had more time to build their teams around their QB, which Wentz is in his first year with the team.

"Our QB’s done some good things and he’s had a couple games where he’s struggled... Most of the time he’s very solid... But the way he performed yesterday? Just shows you what he’s capable of. We chose him because we believe in him," Rivera said.

The Commanders' offense has been pretty anemic over the past three weeks. They've scored just 35 points since Week 3.

But the defense isn't doing them too many favors either. They rank 26th in points allowed and 17th in yards allowed, failing to force a single turnover in four games.

Is quarterback the main reason the Commanders are struggling right now?