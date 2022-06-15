Ron Rivera Has 4-Word Response To Terry McLaurin Trade Question

ASHBURN, VA - JUNE 08: Head coach Ron Rivera of the Washington Commanders looks on during the organized team activity at INOVA Sports Performance Center on June 8, 2022 in Ashburn, Virginia. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Washington fans are starting to fear for the worst after star wide receiver Terry McLaurin was a no-show for the team's mandatory minicamp this week.

The two-time 1,000-yard receiver is reportedly holding out as he pushes for a contract extension. However, Commanders head coach Ron Rivera wanted to make one thing clear:

"We're not trading Terry."

McLaurin doesn't get as much love as other young receivers (due to the team he plays for) but the former third-round pick has wildly outperformed his rookie contract. Posting 164 catches, 2,171 yards and nine touchdowns over the past two seasons.

That's with a lack of talent surrounding him, including instability at the quarterback position.

A proven playmaker in the NFL, Terry McLaurin is slated to make $2.79 million this year in base salary. A far cry from some of the massive contracts we've seen for lesser receivers this offseason.

If McLaurin's holdout extends, it could possibly derail Washington's season before it even starts. But Ron Rivera maintains that the Ohio State product won't be dealt.