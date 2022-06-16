Ron Rivera Has Encouraging Update On Carson Wentz

ASHBURN, VA - MARCH 17: Quarterback Carson Wentz of the Washington Commanders shakes hands with head coach Ron Rivera after being introduced at Inova Sports Performance Center on March 17, 2022 in Ashburn, Virginia. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera is hoping that his third year with the team will lead to more than just seven wins now that he has Carson Wentz at the helm.

So how is the former Eagles and Colts quarterback faring heading into training camp with his new team? Judging by Rivera's recent comments, pretty well.

At his most recent press conference, Rivera praised Wentz for acclimating to the team so quickly. He believes that Wentz is looking comfortable and confident, and those traits are spreading to his teammates.

“I think probably the biggest thing watching Carson is how he got acclimated to us,” Rivera said, via ProFootballTalk. “How he got more and more comfortable being around our guys, getting to know some of our guys, developing some rapport with some of our receivers, picking up our offensive scheme for the most part.

“Sometimes you really see the confidence in the things that he does very well and you can see that confidence spreading to everybody else around him. So that was probably the biggest thing, really, to me, was watching how he kind of fit in and was getting acclimated.”

Carson Wentz has now been traded twice in the last two years due to underwhelming play. Last year he returned to form with the Indianapolis Colts, cutting his interceptions in half while improving nearly everywhere else.

But Wentz's meltdown in the final two games of the season cost the Colts a trip to the playoffs. The Colts promptly traded Wentz to the Commanders in the offseason that followed.

2022 will be a real prove it year for Wentz as he hopes to prove that he's still a Pro Bowl caliber player in the NFL.

It won't be easy. But it sounds like he's on the right track.