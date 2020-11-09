Ron Rivera Has A Monday Message For QB Dwayne Haskins

Dwayne Haskins got one step closer to returning to the starting quarterback role on Sunday.

Unfortunately for Washington, it wasn’t because improved played from the 15th overall 2019 draft pick. Washington Football Team starter Kyle Allen suffered a brutal leg injury in the first quarter of Sunday’s loss to the Giants.

Coach Ron Rivera shocked many NFL fans in Week 4 when he not only benched Haskins, but dropped him all the way to the third-string position. After publicly supporting Haskins as the starter earlier this season, Rivera doesn’t think the rookie QB is ready to jump back into his former role.

The WFT coach had this to say about the quarterback situation following the game:

“This is good for Dwayne. He’ll get an opportunity to see how to truly prepare for a game as a starter and hopefully Dwayne will take it that way. This is an opportunity to learn and grow.”

This statement seems kind of bizarre considering Haskins went through the past four weeks watching Allen prepare for games. But, I suppose their is something to be said for being the true “next man up” moving forward.

After winning his first start against Philadelphia in Week 1, Haskins play began to slip dramatically. In his final two games before getting sent to the bottom of the QB depth chart, the former Buckeye threw two touchdowns and three interceptions.

Rivera took some heat for not riding with his young quarterback. Four weeks is a painfully short period of time to get acclimated to the NFL game.

The former Panthers coach acknowledged that he was gunning for immediate success as opposed to a long-term project.

“I’m taking a shot at the short term for the short-term glory,” Rivera said after benching Haskins for his former Carolina QB Kyle Allen, via USA Today.

That short-term glory never came. The WFT record now sits at a disappointing 2-6.

Washington take on the Lions next Sunday at 1 p.m. E.T.