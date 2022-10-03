Ron Rivera Has NSFW Admission On Washington Franchise

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 05: Head coach Ron Rivera of the Washington Football Team looks on during warmups before a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on December 05, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Washington Football Team defeated the Raiders 17-15. (Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images)

The Washington Commanders have lost three games in a row and now sit at 1-3 on the season. So head coach Ron Rivera wasn't in much of a mood for questions about improvement.

But that's exactly what Rivera got during his Monday press conference. So when asked to give his thoughts on how fans are frustrated by the team's recent frustrations, he had an NSFW response:

“I understand everybody's frustration, especially how proud this organization is. S-t, this organization's got five championships. You f-g kidding me?" Rivera said, via NBC Sports. "I get it. I understand how important it is to win."

Unfortunately for Rivera, he needs to actually start winning more if he expects fans to buy in. He has just 15 wins in three seasons even though one of them still resulted in a playoff appearance.

Life has not been great for the Washington Commanders over the past 30 years. Since 1992 they have just three playoff wins and no trips to the NFC Championship Game.

Ron Rivera was brought in in 2019 to change the culture in Washington and while he has done a good job in some regards, many things still remain the same.

Sooner or later, the former NFL Coach of the Year is going to have to contribute wins along with the other, more subtle changes he's made to the team.

Will Ron Rivera turn the ship around?