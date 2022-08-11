Ron Rivera Reveals His QB Plan For Preseason Opener

ASHBURN, VA - JUNE 08: Head coach Ron Rivera of the Washington Commanders looks on during the organized team activity at INOVA Sports Performance Center on June 8, 2022 in Ashburn, Virginia. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

The Washington Commanders may not have a quarterback controversy, but head coach Ron Rivera still needs to balance how he's going to deploy his quarterbacks for their upcoming preseason opener against the Carolina Panthers.

On Thursday, Rivera announced his plan for his three quarterbacks in the opener. As expected, Carson Wentz will start and will be given around 15-20 plays with the starters in the game.

After Wentz is done, veteran Taylor Heinicke will take over. Heinicke will play into the half and probably into the third quarter.

Finishing the game will be rookie quarterback Sam Howell. He'll be working with the third-stringers and fringe prospects.

Last year the Washington Commanders entered the season with Ryan Fitzpatrick as their Week 1 starter. But an injury in the very first game ended his season and ultimately proved to be his final NFL game.

After Taylor Heinicke struggled to lead the team, the Commanders decided to go in a new direction, acquiring Carson Wentz from the Indianapolis Colts and drafting Sam Howell out of North Carolina.

Expectations aren't necessarily high for the Commanders heading into 2022. The rival Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles both made the playoffs last year and have high-octane offenses that the Commanders defense will struggle to keep up with in its current state.

Which of Washington's three quarterbacks are you looking forward to seeing the most?