Ron Rivera Shares Message To Team After Monday’s Big Win

Ron Rivera’s first season with the Washington Football Team has certainly had its ups and downs.

The former Panthers coach started off the season with an abysmal 2-7 record. Since then though, things have started to look up. The WFT has won their last three games.

Rivera had a one-word reaction to the mood in the locker room after his team’s massive upset win over the undefeated Steelers on Monday night: “Euphoria.”

The head coach let the team have their fun last night, but he made sure to bring his team back to reality on Tuesday. “Euphoria” made way for a new word: “Humility.”

“We’ll have a little lesson today about humility,” Rivera said, via Sam Fortier of the Washington Post. “I’ve got it all set on the PowerPoint because, again, just because we won this game doesn’t mean we’re going to show up somewhere else and win automatically. We’ve got to earn it. That will be one thing that we will talk about.”

Rivera reminded reporters that Monday night’s win comes almost exactly a year after he talked to WFT owner Daniel Snyder about the head coaching job for the first time. The first-year Washington coach recalled the conversation revolving around “changing the culture of the team.”

So far that culture seems to be one of perseverance.

That mantra echoes throughout the team with the actions of both their coach and quarterback. Rivera beat cancer earlier this year and QB Alex Smith completed an incredible comeback from the brutal leg injury he suffered two years ago.

After their dreadful start, the Football Team now sit atop the NFC East with a 5-7 record, tied with the New York for first place. The Giants also recorded a major upset win over the Seahawks on Sunday night.

Ron Rivera and his team will take the field against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.