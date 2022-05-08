Ron Rivera Told Rookie To Skip Practice: NFL World Reacts

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 05: Head coach Ron Rivera of the Washington Football Team looks on during warmups before a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on December 05, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Washington Football Team defeated the Raiders 17-15. (Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images)

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera made sure to let Jahan Dotson know to not go to practice.

Dotson was set to skip his graduation ceremony at Penn State this weekend before Rivera told him he had to go to the ceremony.

Dotson was the Commanders' first-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft about a week and a half ago.

The NFL world loves this gesture from Rivera.

Dotson played at Penn State for four seasons and is coming off his best season as a senior. He finished with 1,182 yards receiving and 12 touchdowns off 91 receptions.

Before that, his 2020 season was considered his best after he racked up 884 yards and eight touchdowns off 52 receptions.

Washington will be hoping he can make a big-time impact in 2022 as the team looks to improve upon its 7-10 record.

The Commanders haven't had a season where they finished above. 500 since 2015.