Ron Rivera Was Asked About Decision On Carson Wentz

ASHBURN, VA - MARCH 17: Quarterback Carson Wentz of the Washington Commanders shakes hands with head coach Ron Rivera after being introduced at Inova Sports Performance Center on March 17, 2022 in Ashburn, Virginia. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

In the middle of October, the Washington Commanders placed starting quarterback Carson Wentz on injured reserve.

Over the past four weeks, the Commanders have compiled a 3-1 record with Taylor Heinicke as the starting quarterback. Despite his success, fans wondered if Wentz would be the starting quarterback when he came back from injury.

Well, now that he's eligible to come off of injured reserve, reporters asked head coach Ron Rivera about the quarterback situation. Rivera isn't ready to make a definitive call just yet.

"We're going to see what happens this week," Rivera said when asked about his team's plan at the quarterback spot.

Washington sat at 2-4 in games started by Wentz this season before he went down with an injury. After going 3-1 in his absence, it might be difficult to turn the reigns back over to him this weekend.

We'll have to wait and see what Rivera decides to do.