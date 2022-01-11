Ron Rivera Was Asked About Deshaun Watson Trade Rumors

Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera didn’t exactly dispel any Deshaun Watson rumors during this week’s appearance on 106.7’s “The Fan.” Rivera said the team will “do what it needs to do” when it comes to a starting quarterback.

When hosts pressed the Football Team’s coach on what he meant by his statement, Rivera simply said Washington is focused on “doing things the right way.” Adding, “That’s all I’m going to say on that.”

Watson never suited up for the Texans this season. The QB is still in the midst of a legal situation involving 22 sexual harassment lawsuits. That said, plenty of teams are still interested in jumping into the Deshaun Watson sweepstakes. With the Texans reportedly aiming to make Watson available during the NFL’s free agency period.

The criminal investigation into Watson’s allegations are expected to wrap up in this month. And according to the three-time Pro Bowler’s agent, the team is “super confident” in how everything will play out.

Still, Deshaun Watson suitors are willing to pay a hefty price according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. Saying, “Multiple teams are willing to offer three first-round picks and more for Watson back before the trade deadline.” Adding, “Expect the [Miami] Dolphins, [Carolina] Panthers and others to be involved.”

An @NFLGameDay notebook from @RapSheet @MikeGarafolo and me on the firing of #Broncos coach Vic Fangio, the #Seahawks’ plans to keep Russell Wilson and the #Texans targeting the start of free agency March 16 to trade Deshaun Watson. @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/kDO7AnhP7H — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 9, 2022

It’s still unknown whether Watson will face any punishment from the league’s office upon his return. It should be noted that the NFL has precedent of suspension with no charges or convictions.