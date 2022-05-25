Ronald Acuna Scratched From Lineup: MLB World Reacts

HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 06: Ronald Acuna Jr. #13 of the Atlanta Braves reacts after scoring on a double by Marcell Ozuna #20 during the third inning against the Miami Marlins in Game One of the National League Division Series at Minute Maid Park on October 06, 2020 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Over the past few years Ronald Acuna Jr. has become one of the best players the Atlanta Braves have had in a generation. But his absence from today's game has Braves fans nervous.

Acuna was scratched ahead of tonight's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. He has played in only 17 of Atlanta's 43 games this season but is set to miss this game due to "right quad tightness."

The two-time All-Star outfielder missed the start of the season with a leg injury. That same leg injury kept Acuna out of the World Series last year. But Atlanta managed to win the title anyway.

Some fans are concerned that Acuna is becoming too injury prone to be reliable. But others believe that his absence may be for another reason - namely a potential trade to the New York Yankees:

Through five seasons, Ronald Acuna Jr. has a .281 batting average, 445 hits, 107 home runs and 333 runs scored.

Acuna earned Rookie of the Year honors in 2018 and made his first All-Star appearance the following year. He led the National League in runs scored and steals in 2019 en route to winning a Silver Slugger award.

The following year Acuna won another Silver Slugger in the 60-game season.

2021 saw Acuna return to the All-Star game, but an ACL tear limited him to just 82 games, causing him to miss half the season and Atlanta's World Series run.

Is Ronald Acuna on his way out?