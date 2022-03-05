Ronda Rousey Reacts To UFC Star Shooting Allegations

Former MMA star Ronda Rousey has come to the defense of retired MMA fighter Cain Velasquez after he was arrested on multiple charges, including attempted murder, earlier this week.

“I would have done the same thing if not worse #freeCainVelasquez,” Rousey tweeted.

Cain Velasquez has been formally charged with premeditated murder and multiple gun assault charges. The incident occurred last Monday night in San Jose, California.

Velasquez targeted a man, Harry Eugene Goularte, who allegedly molested one of Velasquez’s young relatives.

“Former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez was formally charged Wednesday with attempted premeditated murder and multiple gun assault charges in relation to a shooting Monday night in San Jose, California, according to a Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office news release,” writes ESPN’s Marc Raimondi.

“Velasquez, 39, is accused of targeting Harry Eugene Goularte, who is charged with allegedly molesting one of Velasquez’s young relatives. Velasquez faces 10 counts that could carry more than 20 years of jail time if he is convicted, per a court document.”

According to police reports, Velasquez followed Goularte’s truck on an “11-mile, high-speed chase,” which ended when Velasquez rammed the truck. The now-retired MMA fighter fired a 40-caliber handgun multiple times into the truck. Goularte’s stepfather, Paul Bender, was shot in both his arm and torso, but is expected to survive.

Santa Clary County DA Jeff Rosen called the incident a “sad tragedy” as Velasquez attempted to take matters into his own hands, but may now face significant time behind bars.

“The sad tragedy is that Mr. Velasquez chose to take the law into his own hands, endangering the public and everyone in the truck,” Rosen said in a statement. “This act of violence also causes more pain and suffering to his family.”