Ronnie Hillman's Family Issues Statement After He Was Placed Into Hospice

Denver Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman (23) in action during an NFL AFC Divisional Playoff football game between the Denver Broncos and the Pittsburgh Steelers , Sunday, January 17, 2016, in Denver, CO. (Photo by Tom Hauck/Getty Images) Tom Hauck/Getty Images

Earlier Tuesday afternoon the football world was rocked by the news that former NFL running back Ronnie Hillman was placed into hospice care.

Details surrounding his health were not immediately reported. On Tuesday night, his family released a statement saying the 31-year-old was diagnosed with renal medullary carcinoma in August.

According to a report from TMZ, Hillman underwent treatment, but it has not been successful. A statement from the family said he is being kept comfortable and out of pain in hospice care.

Here's more of the family's statement, via TMZ:

"As a family, we hope beyond hope, and we have faith that can move mountains," the family said. "We also understand that God's will is not always ours; therefore, we as a family subject ourselves to the will of our Almighty God. We need your prayers, but we also need your understanding and respect for Ronnie and our family's privacy at this time."

Hillman, 31, was a third-round draft pick for Denver in 2012 out of San Diego State. During his time in Denver, he racked up 1,845 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns and helped the team to a Super Bowl title.

Our thoughts are with Hillman's family and friends.