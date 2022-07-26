Rookie NFL Quarterback Admits He Regrets His College Choice

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 01: Ole' Miss quarterback Matt Corral (2) in action during the Allstate Sugar Bowl game between the Baylor Bears and the Ole Miss Rebels on January 1, 2022, at the Ceasars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Kevin Langley/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

By all accounts, Carolina Panthers rookie quarterback Matt Corral had a successful college career.

However, in a comment to reporters this week, he suggested he would have liked to play elsewhere. Corral's admission came as he was being asked about having to compete with Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold for starting reps.

Corral said he would have liked to compete for a starting role in college, rather than just being handed the keys.

Here's what he said, via the Charlotte Observer:

"I took the easy way out because I felt I could play right away,” he said about his decision to go to Oxford, Miss. “Knowing what I know now and trusting my instincts and trusting my work ethic, I would have went to a place that would have made me compete."

Is Corral just trying to say the right things given that he's not likely to be the starting quarterback this year? Or does he truly wish he would have played somewhere else to earn the starting job?

We'll have to take his words for it - for now.

As for who will play quarterback for the Panthers this season, that's still a mystery as well.