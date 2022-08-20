Rookie QB Reportedly Suffers Likely Season-Ending Injury

CHARLOTTE, NC - OCTOBER 10: Carolina Panthers helmets sit on a cart during the game between the Carolina Panthers and the Philadelphia Eagles on October 10, 2021 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. (Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Carolina Panthers rookie quarterback Matt Corral suffered a devastating injury during last night's preseason matchup against the New England Patriots.

Head coach Matt Rhule told reporters that the third-round pick has Lisfranc (mid-foot) injury and will likely be out for the remainder of his rookie season.

When he was selected with the No. 94 overall pick in the 2022 draft, Corral was expected to compete with P.J. Walker for the primary backup spot behind incumbent starter Sam Darnold. But with the addition of Baker Mayfield earlier this offseason, the Ole Miss product was slated to take over the third-string role.

Before his injury last night, Corral logged 58 yards on 9/15 passing. He went 1/9 for nine yards in the Panthers' preseason opener last weekend.

With this injury for Corral, P.J. Walker is expected to make final roster cuts as Carolina's third-string QB option.

Corral was unlikely to see much time on the field in his rookie season, but this injury is devastating for his development as an NFL quarterback.