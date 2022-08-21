Roquan Smith Makes Decision On Future With Bears: Fans React

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - NOVEMBER 21: Roquan Smith #58 of the Chicago Bears on the field in the game against the Baltimore Ravens during the first quarter at Soldier Field on November 21, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images) Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

After intense negotiations with Chicago Bears brass that led to linebacker Roquan Smith requesting a trade, the 25-year-old was back at practice this weekend.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, "Bears star LB Roquan Smith, who returned to practice for the first time after an emotional and intense contract situation, now plans to play out his contract, I’m told. His deal runs through 2022. He’ll be full go moving forward."

Fans reacted to the Roquan news on social media.

"He gonna pull an Allen Robinson?" one user asked.

"That's nice," tweeted Barstool's Chief.

"This is REALLY good news for those of us wanting Roquan to end up in New England," another said. "The Pats don't have the assets to trade, but have the money to spend in 2023."

"WE COOKIN WIT GREASE NOW!!"

"Roquan Smith, in his first comments today," Rapoport followed-up. “'It's my last year of my deal, and I'm just gonna take it, run with it, bet on myself like I've always done. The negotiations are over right now. It’s more so I'm focused on the season, going out there, being the best Bear I can be…'”

Smith is coming off a season that saw him record a career-high 163 tackles, three sacks and an interception.