Roquan Smith Reportedly Makes Decision On His Future With The Bears

SANTA CLARA, CA - DECEMBER 23: Roquan Smith #58 of the Chicago Bears in action during the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi Stadium on December 23, 2018 in Santa Clara, CA. The Bears defeated the 49ers 14-9. (Photo by Rob Leiter/Getty Images)

Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith has decided to play out the final season of his current contract.

This news comes after a long and arduous contract situation that included a trade request and prolonged practice holdout.

Today was Smith's first day back at practice this year. He'll reportedly be "full go" for the Bears moving forward, per NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.

Smith is set to earn $9.7 million on his fifth-year option this coming season. He will "bet on himself" to play well this coming season and earn a longterm contract — with the Bears or elsewhere — before the 2023 season.

“This is the last year of my deal and I’m going to bet on myself as I’ve always done," he said, per NFL insider Adam Schefter.

Smith, 25, logged a career-high 163 tackles, 3.0 sacks and one interception through a full 17-game season with the Bears in 2021. The former No. 9 overall pick will look to improve those stats and sweeten his future contract.

Smith will likely start alongside Joe Thomas and Nicholas Morrow. The Bears kickoff their 2022 season with a Week 1 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers on September 11.