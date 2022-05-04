Rory McIlory Announces Decision On TaylorMade: Fans React

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 13: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland reacts on the fourth hole during the third round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 13, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Rory McIlroy has been with with TaylorMade golf clubs since 2017. And five years later, the four-time major champion shared with fans that he's re-upping with the equipment company.

In a statement from McIlroy Tuesday:

Over the last several years I have had the chance to work with the best equipment company in golf. Today, I am excited to announce TaylorMade clubs will be staying in my bag for many years to come.

The 20-time PGA winner and former World No. 1 signed a multi-year extension with the brand, and golf fans reacted to the news shortly after.

"Same," one user replied.

"Best Clubs in the World!" another commented. "I have some!!!"

"Was hoping he'd change it back to Titleist and Oakley," said another fan of Rory's decision. "Remember how he played at Congressional in 2011 in that combo?"

"No big surprise here from Rory," tweeted an equipment expert. "Their partnership hasn't had many issues and I'm sure he got the bag."

Another account agreed. Saying, "Rory may be the biggest spokesman in golf today not named Tiger. TaylorMade was gonna shell out whatever it takes."

After stints using Titleist and the now non-existent Nike clubs, McIlroy will rock with TaylorMade for the foreseeable future.