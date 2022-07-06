Rory McIlroy Appears To Change His Tune On LIV Golfers

TULSA, OKLAHOMA - MAY 19: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on May 19, 2022 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Initially, Rory McIlroy was one of the most outspoken members of the PGA when it came to players jumping to the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Series.

Many of the world's best players eventually bolted for LIV after receiving lucrative contract offers from the upstart league. Now, McIlroy appears to be changing his tune a bit. Saying that "peace talks" need to happen.

"It's unfortunate. It's messy. I wish it hadn't got that messy," the four-time major winner said. "In hindsight there were probably steps that were missed that wouldn't have made it as messy. There's so much chat about where the money is coming from Saudi and everything else. They sponsor so many other things. They are all over sport."

"At the end of the day it will sort itself out," McIlroy continued.

"The Aramco Ladies Series in golf has actually been really good for ladies golf in terms of big prize funds and everything else. I understand people's reservations with things but at the same time, if these people are serious about investing billions of dollars into golf, I think ultimately that's a good thing but it has to be done the right way."

Just yesterday, Rory was pretty strong in his opinion that LIV players shouldn't be allowed back. Telling reporters:

I think at this stage, if you go over and play on a different tour, then go over and play on a different tour. You're sort of basically leaving all your peers behind to go make more money, which is fine. But just go over there. Don't try and come back and play over here again. This whole having your cake and eating it type thing is what the resentment [stems from] within the [PGA and DP World Tour] membership.

The 33-year-old maintains that suspensions for LIV defectors was the right move, but McIlroy believes more dialogue is required.