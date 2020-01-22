Rory McIlroy’s Comment On Playing With Tiger Woods Is Going Viral

Rory McIlroy is one of the greatest golfers of the decade, but even he drops his jaw when playing with the legendary Tiger Woods.

In anticipation of this weekend’s Farmers Insurance Open, McIlroy, a four-time major champion, recalled the first time he was paired up with Woods at a tournament. The two played together in a practice round today.

“I’ve never said ‘good shot’ as much as in my life playing with anyone. It was just ‘good shot, good shot, good shot,'” McIlroy joked.

He wasn’t really joking, though. Those two were first paired up at the 2010 Hero World Challenge. Woods finished second, scoring -16, and lost in a playoff to Graeme McDowell.

Woods is a five-time champion at the World Challenge events, so it’s not surprising that McIlroy would have that kind of reaction to playing with him in that tournament.

We’ll see if Woods can have a similar performance at the Farmers Insurance Open this weekend.

The tournament starts on Thursday.

Woods is set to tee off at 12:40 p.m. E.T. He’ll be playing with Collin Morikawa and Jon Rahm.