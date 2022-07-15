Rory McIlroy Finished 2nd Round At The Open: Here's His Score

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 13: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland reacts on the fourth hole during the third round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 13, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

It's been eight years since Rory McIlroy claimed victory at The Open. But with the way he's playing so far, another win could be on the way.

McIlroy just finished his second round at St Andrews for The Open Championship. He finished with a 4-under 68, putting him at 10-under par heading into the weekend.

McIlroy's round consisted of six birdies and two bogies, with a run of three straight birdies at the start of his back nine. Yesterday he had seven birdies and one bogey.

Unfortunately, McIlroy's strong start wasn't enough to give him a top two finish through the first two rounds. The two Camerons - Cameron Young and Cameron Smith - both edged him out to claim the top spots.

Rory McIlroy has not won a major since winning The Open and the PGA Championship in 2014. But between 2016 and 2018, he was consistently among The Open's best performers, finishing in the top five each time.

But McIlroy's last two appearances at The Open haven't been his best. He missed the cut in 2019 and tied for 46th last year.

It's not like McIlroy has a commanding lead over the rest of the field either. A ton of golfers have had strong days so far and are poised to challenge the top contenders all the way to the end.

Will Rory McIlroy win The Open?