Rory McIlroy Has Blunt Comment About Golfers Leaving For LIV Golf Series

The LIV Golf Series has made waves over the past few weeks by poaching some of the PGA Tour's biggest stars ahead of their inaugural tournament this week.

Among the many golfers who opted not to join the rival tour is Rory McIlroy, who had some cutting words for those who are leaving the PGA Tour. Speaking to the media today, McIlroy said that the golfers joining the LIV for the money probably won't end up liking the decision. He said that he's gone that route before and it hasn't worked out for him.

"Any decision you make in your life purely for money doesn't usually end up going the right way. I've had that before, a couple times in my life," McIlroy said.

Naturally, there are a lot of people taking issue with McIlroy's comments here. For starters, many pointed out that there are bound to be PGA Tour golfers who are only in it for the money too.

"Did anyone ask whether he thinks there are players competing on the PGA Tour purely for money?" one fan replied.

"Easy to say that when you've made what 300-500mil.. All the guys "who play for trophies" have made a ton of money.. not saying it's right or wrong but people make decisions for different reasons.. All these guys are there for the money.. no other reason," wrote another.

"I take it he intends to return all of the endorsement $ he’s been paid by Nike? You know….. just play for the love of the game, mate!" a third wrote.

At the end of the day, being a professional golfer means getting paid to play golf. The money still spends the same whether it's the PGA Tour or the LIV Golf Series handing out the check.