Several big-time golfers have been lured over to the LIV Tour with huge contracts and record-setting tournament purses.

Ahead of this week's RBC Canadian Open, PGA Tour superstar Rory McIlroy sent a word of caution to his colleagues.

"Any decision you make in your life purely for money doesn't usually end up going the right way," he said. "I've had that before, a couple times in my life."

The golf world took to Twitter to react to this statement.

"More guys like Rory please," one fan wrote.

"I used to not like Rory. I love Rory recently. I need him giving me advice!" another added.

Golf superstars Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau have all reportedly been paid $100+ million to join the Saudi-backed LIV Tour. Each regular-season tournament will have a purse of $25 million.

Last week, McIlroy suggested that this week's opening LIV event at the Centurion Club isn't a "proper tournament." He said the tournament field is nothing to "jump up and down about," per The Guardian.

LIV commissioner Greg Norman recently said McIlroy is one of the golfers "brainwashed" against the breakaway tour.

McIlroy will tee off in the PGA Tour's Canadian Open at St. George's Golf Club on Thursday. The LIV Tour's opening event in London will tee off on the same day.