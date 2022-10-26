Rory McIlroy Has Brutally Honest Comment About PGA-LIV Feud

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 13: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland reacts on the fourth hole during the third round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 13, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Rory McIlroy, fresh off of a victory that made him No. 1 in the world, had a brutally honest take on the PGA Tour vs. LIV Golf battle that has developed.

In an interview with The Guardian, said the feud has turned into an "us vs. them" mentality. "This 'us vs. them' thing has gotten way out of control already," McIlroy said.

"If the two entities keep doubling down in both directions, it is only going to become irreparable. We are going to have a fractured sport for a long time. That is no good for anyone."

Here's more of what he said, via ESPN:

"I think it is the first time in my life that I have felt betrayal, in a way," McIlroy added. "You build bonds with these people through Ryder Cups and other things. Them knowing that what they are about to do is going to jeopardize them from being a part of that ever again? "I would like to think the Ryder Cup means as much to them as it does to me. Maybe it does. But knowing what the consequences could be, I just could never make that decision."

McIlroy is clearly fed up with the back and forth between the two tours off the course.

Both are in engaged in lawsuits against one another and the players from each tour have distanced themselves from those that used to be friends.

Will the two tours be able to coexist?