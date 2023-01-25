Rory McIlroy Has Brutally Honest Message For Patrick Reed

DUBLIN, OHIO - JUNE 02: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland and Patrick Reed of the United States look on on the 18th hole during the first round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 02, 2022 in Dublin, Ohio. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Michael Reaves/Getty Images

While some may have found it disrespectful for Rory McIlroy to basically give Patrick Reed the cold shoulder before Reed tossed a golf tee his way, McIlroy isn't backing down.

In a recent interview, McIlroy revealed that he was in no mood to speak to Reed at the time because he believes Reed had sent a lawyer to deliver a subpoena to his home on Christmas Eve while he was with his family. He said that he is "living in reality" and Reed isn't.

"I was subpoenaed by his lawyer on Christmas Eve. Trying to have a nice time with my family and someone shows up on your doorstep and delivers that, you're not going to take that well. I'm living in reality, I don't know where [Reed is] living," McIlroy said, via CBS' Kyle Porter.

An antitrust suit has been filed against McIlroy and several other PGA Tour golfers over what is being described as efforts to destroy the upstart LIV Golf tour. Reed is not the issuer of the lawsuit, but the lawyer who issued the subpoena has reportedly worked with Reed, per CBS.

Battle lines have been drawn between the golfers in PGA Tour and LIV Golf ever since the first switches from the PGA to LIV took place.

The PGA Tour has since banned LIV golfers from competing in their events, but LIV golfers can still compete in the four majors so long as they qualify.

The ongoing cold war between the two golf organizations is only going to intensify as LIV continues to gain more global prominence.