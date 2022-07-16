Rory McIlroy Just Finished His 3rd Round At The Open: Here's His Score

ST ANDREWS, SCOTLAND - JULY 16: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland reacts on the 10th hole during Day Three of The 150th Open at St Andrews Old Course on July 16, 2022 in St Andrews, Scotland. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images) Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Open Championship fan favorite Rory McIlroy just finished his third round at St. Andrews in a tie for first place with 24-year-old Norwegian Viktor Hovland.

The 33-year-old Irishman ended his day with an impressive 6-under 66 — giving him a 16-under overall score through 54 holes at the Old Course.

McIlroy's first and only bogey of the day came on the 17th hole. He finished the day with five birdies, 11 pars, one bogey and an incredible chip-in eagle on the 10th hole.

Holding a tie for the championship lead at 16-under, McIlroy is in excellent position to break his eight-year major drought on Sunday. His first and only Open Championship win came at Royal Liverpool Golf Course back in 2014.

McIlroy has shot in the 60's every round so far, going 66-68-66. All eyes at St. Andrews will be on the four-time major champion as he looks to continue this streak in his final round on Sunday.

McIlroy and Hovland currently hold a four-shot lead over the next lowest scorers, Cam Smith and Cameron Young at 12-under.