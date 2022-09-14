Rory McIlroy Makes His Thoughts On LIV Golfers Playing Ryder Cup Clear

PGA Tour star Rory McIlroy hasn't been shy about his opposition to the LIV Golf series.

On Wednesday, the 33-year-old Irishman reiterated his stance, saying no LIV golfers should be allowed to participate in this year's Ryder Cup.

"I have said it once, I've said it a hundred times: I don't think any of those guys should be on the Ryder Cup team," McIlroy said.

Longtime European team members Sergio Garcia, Lee Westwood and Ian Poulter are all among the golfers who defected from the PGA Tour to join the Saudi-backed series earlier this year.

McIlroy feels these players have made their choice, and it's time for a "rebuild" on the European side.

"The European team has a core of six or seven guys that I think we all know are pretty much going to be on that team, and then it's up to some of the younger guys to maybe step up," McIlroy said. "I think we were in need of a rebuild anyway. We did well with the same guys for a very long time but everything comes to an end at some point. I think Whistling Straits is a good sort of demarcation."

The American team has already decided to make LIV golfers ineligible to participate in this year's Ryder Cup. The event will begin later this month on September 29.