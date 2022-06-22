Rory McIlroy Reacts To Brooks Koepka Joining LIV

FORT WORTH, TEXAS - JUNE 11: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland and Brooks Koepka of the United States talk on the sixth tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge on June 11, 2020 at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

The LIV Golf tour snatched another PGA Tour golfer today, signing four-time major winner Brooks Koepka. That didn't amuse another four-time major winner - Rory McIlroy.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, McIlroy said he was surprised by Koepka's decision to join the LIV Invitational Series. But he also seemed to take issue with it as the conversation went on.

McIlroy suggested that the golfers who joined the LIV were being duplicitous by joining LIV after committing to the PGA Tour. He said he couldn't understand why golfers would act like that.

"Am I surprised? Yes, because of what he said previously. I think I'm surprised that a lot of these guys (who joined the LIV) because they say one thing and then do another - and I don't understand that..." McIlroy said. "It's pretty duplicitous on their part to say one thing and then do another thing."

A lot has been made over the existential threat the LIV poses to the PGA Tour. But perhaps the biggest controversy is the source of their funding.

LIV Golf is funded largely by the royal family of Saudi Arabia, a group with a spotty human rights record but near-endless wealth. The PGA Tour has admonished the LIV of putting on glorified exhibitions at the expense of competitive golf.

Rory McIlroy isn't interested in joining and neither are some other top stars. But more than enough big names have joined - and it's creating a clear rift in the upper echelons of golf.

