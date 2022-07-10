Rory McIlroy Says There's 'No Room' For LIV: Golf World Reacts

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL - MAY 11: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland plays his shot from the 11th tee during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on May 11, 2018 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Amid the flow of PGA Tour golfers to the LIV Golf tour, Rory McIlroy has remained a vocal critic of the rival tour.

In a recent interview, McIlroy made it clear that he doesn't like LIV Golf and believes there's "no room" in the golf world for it. He said that if LIV went away immediately he'd be very happy.

“There’s no room in the golf world for LIV Golf. I don’t agree with what LIV is doing. If LIV went away tomorrow I’d be super happy.”

The wider golf world is a bit mixed on McIlroy's comments. Some believe that whether LIV Golf is good for the sport or not, it's here to stay and should be a chance for the PGA Tour to make improvements.

Others believe that McIlroy is right on the money here and believe he's showing great leadership by speaking so bluntly.

There's no denying that LIV Golf has become a major disruptor in the golf world. Between the huge payouts involved, the highly-controversial source of those payouts and the PGA Tour suspending all golfers who jumped ship, the landscape of professional golf has greatly changed in a short period of time.

We'll see the PGA Tour and LIV Golf pros face off again in the upcoming Open Championship. Tensions will no doubt be high between some of them.

