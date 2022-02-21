Don’t expect Rory McIlroy to jump from the PGA Tour to the Saudi-backed golf league any time soon.

On Sunday, McIlroy was asked about the statements made from fellow stars Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau in support of the Tour. Ending speculation that they could possibly leave for the Saudi League.

Trump's reported Saudi golf deal dealt another blow: Dustin Johnson, the world's No. 6-ranked golfer, is the latest top player, along with Rory McIlroy and Brooks Koepka, to reject the Saudi-funded PGA competitor that's in talks to use Trump courses. https://t.co/PWplXcrJYg — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) February 21, 2022

“I think with everything that’s transpired in the last few days, I don’t think it’s surprising,” McIlroy said. “I was really glad to see DJ and Bryson put out those statements this week.”

“We all want to play against the best players in the world and they’re certainly two of the best players in the world and it’s nice to know that they’re committed to playing here and committed to making this the best tour in the world.”

Mclroy was then asked about the statements being the end of the potential super league.

As rumors circulate that some of the world's top professional golfers would join the proposed Golf Super League, a handful have reiterated their commitment to the PGA Tour and dealt the new venture a big blow.https://t.co/z0ydDwaVMq — CNN (@CNN) February 21, 2022

Saying, “Yeah, who’s left? Who’s left to go? I mean, there’s no one. It’s dead in the water in my opinion. I just can’t see any reason why anyone would go.”

Rory McIlroy was among the first to speak out publicly against the newly-forming league, so its only fitting that he hammered the final nail in the coffin.