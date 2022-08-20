Rory McIlroy Throws Fan's Remote-Controlled Ball Into Water: Fans React

PGA Tour star Rory McIlroy got into an interesting confrontation with a fan during Saturday's third round at the BMW Championship.

A fan in the gallery tried to mess with Rory on the green using a remote controlled golf ball. After batting the ball away from the hole a few times, the 33-year-old Irishman picked it up and launched it into the pond.

The fan then yelled at McIlroy from the side of the green until he was escorted away by a police officer to a chorus of boos.

Take a look at the incident here:

The golf world took to Twitter to react to this wild series of events.

"Elite move from Rory here. Only thing that would’ve made this video better is if he had smashed the ball into a million pieces," one fan wrote.

"Rory is a punk. He coulda easily laughed and given that back to the dude. It's not that deep," another opposed.

"Rory was just seeing if his remote controlled ball the guy was showing off, could swim," another said.

Later video showed the fan being taken away in handcuffs.

With a 1-under score for the day and a 7-under score for the tournament, McIlroy currently sits in a tie for 10th — five shots behind solo leader Patrick Cantalay at 12-under.