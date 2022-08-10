Rory McIlroy Uses 1 Word To Describe LIV Golf

Ever since LIV Golf emerged as a competitor for the PGA Tour, golf superstar Rory McIlroy has emphasized his opposition to the Saudi-backed series.

The PGA Tour suspended any player who elected to defect to LIV Golf — and McIlroy believes it should stay that way.

On Tuesday, a federal judge in California denied temporary restraining order that would've allowed three former PGA Tour golfers — Talor Gooch, Matt Jones and Hudson Swafford — to play in the FedEx Cup playoffs.

McIlroy was pleased by this decision — calling LIV Golf a "sideshow."

"From my vantage point, common sense prevailed, and I thought it was the right decision," McIlroy said, per Bob Harig of the Morning Read. "Now that that has happened, I think it just lets us focus on the important stuff, which is golf. We can all move forward and not have that sideshow going on for the next few weeks, which is nice."

The 33-year-old Irishman criticized the players who sued the tour they once called home.

"Guys are going to make their own decisions that they feel is best for them, and that's totally fine," McIlroy said. "Again, I don't begrudge anyone for going over to play LIV or taking guaranteed money. If that's your prerogative and what you want to do, totally fine. I think where the resentment comes from, from the membership of this tour, is the fact that they want to try to get their way back in here with no consequences, and anyone that's read the PGA Tour handbook or abided by the rules and regulations, that would feel very unfair to them."

It appears McIlroy will continue to serve as a player spokesperson for the PGA Tour as it continues its battle with LIV Golf.