Rory McIlroy Was Asked About His Lengthy Major Drought

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 12: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland reacts on the 18th green during the second round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Rory McIlroy hasn't claimed a major title in nearly eight years.

While this drought is no doubt disappointing, the 33-year-old Irishman is still proud of the work he's done since his last major win in 2014.

“I haven't won a Major in the last seven years but I've basically won everything else there is to win in golf,” McIlroy said during a recent appearance on BBC 5 Live Sports' All About: The Open podcast. “I've won the Players Championship, I've won FedEx Cups, I've won Race to Dubai titles, World Golf Championships, I've won National Opens. I've done a lot in the last seven years.

"Yes, that hasn't included a Major championship but I've played good enough golf in those seven years to win one. I'm staying as patient as I possibly can and to just keep giving myself chances. If I do keep giving myself chances, hopefully those chances end up turning into wins."

McIlroy burst onto the PGA Tour scene with immediate success. When he bested Phil Mickelson to win the 2014 PGA Championship by one stroke, he became just the third golfer in history to claim four major titles by the age of 25 -- joining Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods.

While he's happy with his non-major accomplishments, McIlroy acknowledges that he hasn't put himself in position enough to win some of golf's biggest fixtures.

"I think I haven't given myself enough chances. I think if I would have had more chances, and realistic chances, it's a bit like tournaments as well - the more you just keep putting yourself in those positions, the more comfortable you're going to feel up there. And sooner or later, if you keep knocking on the door, one of those doors is going to open for you," he said, per Mirror.

“I had a chance at Carnoustie in 2018. I played the final group with Patrick Reed in 2018 at Augusta," he added. “I was tied for the lead with nine holes to go at the US Open last year at Torrey Pines. I've had a few chances, and I just haven't capitalized."

McIlroy's last major opportunity came in April when he finished runner-up to Scottie Scheffler at the 2022 Masters.