Rory McIlroy's Comment About Nick Faldo Goes Viral: Fans React

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 12: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland reacts on the 18th green during the second round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Rory McIlroy doesn't want to get involved in the drama surrounding Nick Faldo.

During coverage of the Memorial Tournament on Saturday, McIlroy didn't have much to say about Faldo when asked about the situation by Colt Knost.

Knost: "Say something really insulting about Nick [Faldo]."

McIlroy: "I don’t have to, everyone else does.”

Golf fans are loving Rory's comment.

Even Knost is getting in on the fun:

It appears the drama between McIlroy and Faldo stems from Faldo's coverage of the Masters back in April.

Faldo spoiled McIlroy's best shot of the day when he chipped in from a bunker.

Faldo explained his mistake during an interview with Dan Patrick.

“I know that was a rookie mistake but I’m sitting right in there when it happened, and it was just off the charts,” Faldo said. “And so Jim’s talking to me and asking me a question. When you hear the patrons roar, the crowd go nuts, you can’t come back and go ‘let’s look at Rory live on the bunker on 18’ because you know it’s now on tape.”

It sounds like McIlroy and Faldo have some things to talk about.