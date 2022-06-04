Rory McIlroy's Comment About Nick Faldo Going Viral

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 13: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland reacts on the fourth hole during the third round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 13, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Rory McIlroy absolutely destroyed Nick Faldo during Saturday's broadcast of the Memorial Tournament.

During play, Colt Knost asked McIlroy to say something insulting about Nick Faldo.

McIlroy's response was superb.

Knost: "Say something really insulting about Nick [Faldo]."

McIlroy: "I don’t have to, everyone else does.”

Well played, Rory.

That definitely got a good laugh out of Knost.

Faldo infamously spoiled McIlroy's incredible bunker shot at the Masters. He was crushed on social media for it.

Faldo later joined Dan Patrick to explain his mistake.

“I know that was a rookie mistake but I’m sitting right in there when it happened, and it was just off the charts,” Faldo said. “And so Jim’s talking to me and asking me a question. When you hear the patrons roar, the crowd go nuts, you can’t come back and go ‘let’s look at Rory live on the bunker on 18’ because you know it’s now on tape.”

Take a look.

It doesn't appear McIlroy has any hard feelings toward Faldo. He's going to let the rest of the golf world continue to criticize him for the mistake.

McIlroy is currently five under at the Memorial Tournament.