The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Rose Bowl Is Blocking College Football Playoff Expansion: Fans React

Stealth bomber flies over college football game at the Rose Bowl game between Big Ten and Pac-12 teams..PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 01: A Northrop Grumman B-2 Spirit flies over the stadium during the national anthem prior to the Rose Bowl game presented by Northwestern Mutual between the Oregon Ducks and the Wisconsin Badgers at Rose Bowl on January 01, 2020 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Talk of College Football Playoff expansion has been sidelined once again.

Earlier this week, the College Football Playoff decided that it will remain at four teams through the end of the 2025 season. This comes as disappointing news to many, as most college football fans hope for an 8-team College Football Playoff (or more).

According to Sports Illustrated, the Rose Bowl is playing a factor in the lack of expansion.

“We’ve got a bowl with a keen interest in preserving their date & time. That’s part of the negotiating package with a media provider. Does that add value or cost value for the College Football Playoff?” Keenum asked.

The bowl that Keenum is alluding to is the Rose Bowl, as sources previously discussed with Ross Dellenger.

The Rose Bowl is interested in keeping its scheduled date and time of mid-afternoon on January 1st. But in an ideal College Football Playoff expansion, the Rose Bowl would presumably be in the rotation to host a quarterfinal or semifinal game, which would not take place on January 1st.

The Rose Bowl is the most historic of the bowl games. It desperately wants to keep its primetime slot on New Year’s Day.

Still, many fans are disappointed that one bowl game can be the holdup in expansion talk.

Where do you stand on the College Football Playoff’s Rose Bowl issue?

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the Executive Editor at The Spun.