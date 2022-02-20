Talk of College Football Playoff expansion has been sidelined once again.

Earlier this week, the College Football Playoff decided that it will remain at four teams through the end of the 2025 season. This comes as disappointing news to many, as most college football fans hope for an 8-team College Football Playoff (or more).

According to Sports Illustrated, the Rose Bowl is playing a factor in the lack of expansion.

“We’ve got a bowl with a keen interest in preserving their date & time. That’s part of the negotiating package with a media provider. Does that add value or cost value for the College Football Playoff?” Keenum asked. The bowl that Keenum is alluding to is the Rose Bowl, as sources previously discussed with Ross Dellenger. The Rose Bowl is interested in keeping its scheduled date and time of mid-afternoon on January 1st. But in an ideal College Football Playoff expansion, the Rose Bowl would presumably be in the rotation to host a quarterfinal or semifinal game, which would not take place on January 1st.

The Rose Bowl is the most historic of the bowl games. It desperately wants to keep its primetime slot on New Year’s Day.

The Rose Bowl is an obstacle blocking College Football Playoff expansion, per sources https://t.co/OeRMehQivb — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 19, 2022

Still, many fans are disappointed that one bowl game can be the holdup in expansion talk.

Find someone to love you as much as the Pac-12 loves the Rose Bowl. The fact they'll likely miss out on several CFB Playoff berths to stay loyal to a set time for a bowl game is truly amazing. https://t.co/NdFG1ph5aA — Peter Burns (@PeterBurnsESPN) February 18, 2022

It’s the Rose Bowl. Not the Pac-12. The commish has been very clear he wants to expand the playoff anyway possible. — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) February 18, 2022

I have mixed emotions about the college football playoff expansion not getting settled today. What I don't get is the Rose Bowl game played a factor in their decision! — MR SpoRTs (@TheRealMrSports) February 19, 2022

You know how you resolve this? Call the Rose Bowl's bluff and leave them out of the playoff equation. Let them have scrub teams and that premium afternoon game on New Years Day will become as irrelevant as the PAC 12 and the parade. https://t.co/IXqp1tliBo — GiantASK (@GiantAsk) February 19, 2022

Where do you stand on the College Football Playoff’s Rose Bowl issue?