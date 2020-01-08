Roy Williams Has Harsh Comment On This Year’s UNC Team

North Carolina’s men’s basketball team is not very good this year. The Tar Heels are 8-6, 1-2 in the ACC, and their best player, Cole Anthony, is injured. This is looking like a non-NCAA Tournament season for the Chapel Hill program.

Roy Williams is not holding back with his assessment of the team, either.

The national title-winning head coach has a brutally honest comment on the 2019-20 edition of the Tar Heels.

“We stunk, OK. We were not very good,” Williams said after a home loss to Georgia Tech. “The crazy thing about it is, our team, and we’ve had some very gifted teams, this is not a very gifted team. It’s just not.”

This is the first 8-6 start in North Carolina’s history under Williams, who took over the program in 2003.

Williams said this year’s team is the “the least gifted team I’ve ever coached in the time that I’ve been back here.”

That’s harsh, but he’s probably not wrong. Outside of Anthony, who’s out indefinitely, there are not many playmakers on this UNC team.

North Carolina will look to get back on track on Wednesday against Pitt.