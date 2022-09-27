Roy Williams Has Very Honest Admission About Retirement

CHAPEL HILL, NC - MARCH 05: Head coach Roy Williams of the North Carolina Tar Heels celebrates winning the ACC Regular Season Championship as they defeated the Duke Blue Devils 81-67 at the Dean E. Smith Center on March 5, 2011 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

All-time great college basketball coach Roy Williams is now heading into his second season away from the game.

The three-time NCAA Tournament champion announced his retirement from his position as the head coach of the North Carolina Tar Heels after the conclusion of the 2020-21 college basketball season.

Williams, 72, recently provided an update about his retirement from the coaching ranks.

"I miss coaching tremendously, every day. But I made the decision for the right reasons, the right way, so I’m at peace. Luke Bryan’s got a song, says find something you love and do it for work. I did that 48 years. Lucky guy," he said, per college basketball insider Kyle Tucker.

Through 15 seasons with the Kansas Jayhawks (1988-2003) and 18 seasons with the North Carolina Tar Heels (2003-21), Williams amassed a 903-264 overall record. He currently ranks No. 3 on the all-time win list for Division I head coaches.

In his first season away from the bench, Williams still stayed close to the Tar Heels program. He was in the crowd for nearly every game as North Carolina put together a Final Four run under new program leader Hubert Davis.

Williams will no doubt continue to keep a close eye on the college basketball world as he continues his retirement journey.