Roy Williams Reveals What Michael Jordan Told Him At North Carolina

North Carolina head coach Roy Williams is shining in the first episode of ESPN’s The Last Dance documentary.

Williams was an assistant coach in Chapel Hill during Michael Jordan’s time on the Tar Heels. UNC’s current head coach has shared some great MJ nuggets.

The 69-year-old head coach revealed that a freshman Michael Jordan told him that he was going to be the best player to ever play at North Carolina.

“I said, well, you’ve got to work harder than you did in high school,” Williams said.

“I worked as hard as everybody else,” Jordan replied.

“I said, oh, excuse me, I thought you said you wanted to be the best to ever play here,” Williams said back.

“I’m going to show you, nobody will ever work as hard as I will,” Jordan answered.

Jordan went on to become a two-time first-team All-American and the consensus national player of the year in 1984.

The Tar Heels legend left school following that season and, well, you know the rest.