Roy Williams Reveals Michael Jordan’s Best 40 Time At North Carolina

North Carolina men’s basketball coach Roy Williams appeared on The Herd with Colin Cowherd on Monday afternoon.

Williams, who served as an assistant coach at UNC from 1978-1988, was in Chapel Hill at the same time as Michael Jordan. The Tar Heels’ current head coach has some great M.J. stories.

UNC’s head coach shared one of them on Monday afternoon. He revealed Jordan’s best 40-yard dash time during his time in Chapel Hill.

Williams said that Jordan ran a hand-timed 4.39 in the 40-yard dash while at North Carolina.

Roy Williams said MJ ran a 4.39 40-yard dash prior to soph year at UNC @TheHerd — Greg Toohey (@gregtoohey) April 27, 2020

Jordan was a freak of an athlete during his playing days, especially early on in his career with the Chicago Bulls, so a 4.4ish time in the 40-yard dash is believable.

The legendary NBA player was a national champion and a two-time first-team All-American during his time at North Carolina.

ESPN’s The Last Dance is airing every Sunday night through May 17.