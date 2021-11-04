Roy Williams Tells Incredible Story About Michael Jordan’s Dad

Roy Williams and Michael Jordan are two of the most accomplished figures in basketball history. But on Wednesday, the former North Carolina head coach shared some insight into their relationship before either had risen to household-name prominence.

During a recent one-on-one interview with Graham Bensinger, Williams told a heartwarming story about Jordan’s late father, James.

“I was still the part-time assistant, wasn’t making very much money,” the recently-retired coach said. “But we had bought a house, January 24th of Michael’s senior year of high school. I had talked to Mr. Jordan and told him I was going to buy a wood stove. So he called one night and said he was coming up and he had me a wood stove.

“… We get it out of the truck and put it in and start it and it works. I said ‘Wanda get the checkbook’ and [James Jordan] said ‘What for?'”

“He said ‘If you write me a check, I’m taking it out and putting it in my truck.’ He says ‘I made this for you. I built this.'”

As an assistant under legendary Tar Heels head coach Dean Smith, Williams played a significant role in recruiting Jordan to the North Carolina program. While Coach admits that he didn’t know Michael Jordan would become Michael Jordan, he saw some great potential out of the young guard.

“He was just gifted, but he had a desire that was different from everybody else,” Williams explained. “He told me he wanted to be the best player ever at North Carolina.

“…He said ‘I’m going to show you nobody’ll ever outwork me.’ And nobody ever has to this day.”

For the first time in over 18 years, North Carolina will tipoff its season without Roy Williams at the helm. Now led by former assistant Hubert Davis, the Tar Heels will take on Elizabeth City State in an exhibition matchup in Chapel Hill tomorrow night.