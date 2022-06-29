Roy Williams To Hall Of Fame: College Basketball World Reacts

GLENDALE, AZ - APRIL 03: Head coach Roy Williams of the North Carolina Tar Heels cuts down the net after defeating the Gonzaga Bulldogs during the 2017 NCAA Men's Final Four National Championship game at University of Phoenix Stadium on April 3, 2017 in Glendale, Arizona. The Tar Heels defeated the Bulldogs 71-65. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Roy Williams is officially being inducted into the College Basketball Hall of Fame this year.

The legendary Kansas and North Carolina head coach was one of nine inductees that were announced on Wednesday.

He'll be joining John Beilein, Jim Calhoun, and Lon Kruger in a star-studded class of coaches.

College basketball fans are thrilled that Williams' time has finally come.

"Congratulations to former UNC basketball coach Roy Williams, who will be inducted into the Kansas Sports Hall of Fame as part of their Class of 2022," Keeping It Heel tweeted.

Other exciting news today, former KU coach Roy Williams will be inducted into the National College Basketball Hall of Fame Coach Williams will be the third Jayhawk to be inducted. Williams was also a part of the founding class when the Hall opened in 2006," Hayley Lewis tweeted.

Williams finished his career with a 903-264 overall record and won three National Championships (all with North Carolina).

The Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place in November.